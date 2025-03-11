SP flags off helmet awareness auto rally

Kurnool: In a significant step towards improving road safety and traffic regulation, district SP Vikrant Patil flagged off a helmet awareness auto announcement rally and launched advanced traffic control devices at Kondareddy Buruju on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP emphasised the importance of structured measures to enforce traffic rules and ensure public safety. “This initiative is aimed at raising awareness about traffic regulations, especially helmet usage, and promoting safe driving habits,” he said.

As part of the campaign, 15 autos adorned with awareness banners will travel across Kurnool city, broadcasting messages about helmet safety and the dangers of cybercrimes through a public addressing system. The initiative received voluntary support from the Kurnool Auto Union.

To further strengthen road safety efforts, four advanced digital banners have been installed at key locations, including Bellary Chowrasta and major bus stands. These banners will continuously display messages on the importance of wearing helmets and the risks of drunk driving.

In addition, the department has equipped traffic police personnel with reflective jackets and deployed 125 movable barricades to enhance night-time traffic management.

Gowthami, a woman auto driver from B-Camp, shared her journey of overcoming financial hardships by taking up auto driving. Encouraging women to pursue careers with confidence, she said, “Women should not hesitate to step into any profession. Following traffic rules and ensuring road safety is everyone’s responsibility.”