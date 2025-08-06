SP holds review meet with bank officials

Anantapur: District SP P Jagadish, on Tuesday held a review meeting with bank officials on security measures at banks and ATMs, and the role of bankers in creating awareness to prevent cybercrimes.

The meeting took place at the local police conference hall.

The SP stressed that all banks and ATMs must strictly follow RBI guidelines on security. He instructed installation of high-definition CCTV cameras with 24x7 recording, cloud storage, and clear visibility of entry/exit points. Banks must ensure strong grills, windows, and quality locks, and verify all temporary and outsourced security staff through police checks.

He called for emergency alarm systems linked to police stations, regular maintenance of security and fire safety equipment, and adequate lighting at bank premises during night hours. Highlighting cyber threats such as digital arrest scams, fake loan apps, phishing emails, OTP frauds, APK file scams, and investment frauds, the SP urged bankers to educate customers regularly. Banks should display emergency contact numbers and cybercrime helpline 1930 prominently.

Unusually high-value transactions must be monitored, accounts verified, and suspicious activity reported immediately to the police. If customers fall victim to cyber fraud, banks should guide them to lodge complaints via 1930 or the NCRP portal within the “golden hour” for effective action. Following the meeting, the SP, along with police and bank officials, released posters on precautions to avoid cybercrime. The session was attended by DSPs, Special Branch, Cyber Cell, DCRB, CCS officers, Lead Bank Manager, and representatives from 35 banks.