SP K Arif Hafeez reviews arrangements for Ramzan prayers

Guntur: Guntur district Superintendent of Police K Arif Hafeez on Monday visited Eidgah at GMG guest house, Ponnur Road and other places and reviewed arrangements for Ramzan prayers to be held on Tuesday.

He inspected security arrangements and gave suggestions to police officials. He said due to Covid-19, Muslims could not celebrate Ramzan during the last two years. Since corona cases have come down now, Muslims may conduct Ramzan prayers at Eidgah, he said.

The SP directed the police officials to divert the traffic and set up separate place for parking the vehicles. He instructed the police to take steps to check traffic problems.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, Guntur district Additional SP D Gangadharam were present.