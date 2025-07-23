SP launches drone-based surveillance system

Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh launched drone-based surveillance and inaugurated 28 two-wheelers for the newly-formed ‚Shakti teams‘ to enhance women and child safety across Anantapur. These initiatives aim to curb crimes against women through rapid response and smart policing.

Speaking at a training session on drone operations at the District Police Conference Hall, the SP emphasised using advanced technology for effective law enforcement. He instructed officers to monitor public places using drones to deter anti-social activities.

The Shakti teams will actively patrol colleges, parks, malls, bus stands and other crowded areas to prevent harassment. SP Jagadeesh flagged off 28 two-wheelers to aid these teams in responding quickly to incidents.

He highlighted the importance of the ‚Shakti App‘, which connects users to emergency contacts like Dial 100, 112, 181, 1098, and 1930. Key features include: One-touch SOS alerts, Shake or hand gesture emergency trigger, Live location, 10-second audio/video sharing with control room, Options to file complaints and report illegal activities

Deployment of Shakti Teams: Two teams at District HQ, 1 each in Anantapur Urban, Rural, Tadipatri, Guntakal and Kalyandurg

The SP urged the public to download the Shakti App and use the WhatsApp helpline (7993485111) for immediate help. He also directed officials to promote app awareness among women.

DSP Mahboob Basha, AR DSP Neelakantheswar Reddy, CIs and Shakti team members participated in the event.