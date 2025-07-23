Live
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn uproar over key issues
- Watch: ‘Powerhouse’ Song Out Now from Rajinikanth’s Coolie
- GST row: Small traders launch 3-day agitation in Karnataka
- Saiyaara Box Office Collection: ₹132.25 Cr in 5 Days | Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Debut Hit
- CM Chandrababu lauds Dubai's development, promotes vision for AP
- Avatar 3 First Look Revealed | Trailer Releases on July 25 | Global Launch on Dec 19, 2025
- Human-animal conflict: Delay in implementing power fence worries TN farmers
- Looking for Smoothest GTA 6 Experience? PS5 Pro May Be the Only Way
- India to be 3rd-largest economy by 2028, to reach $10.6 trillion by 2035: Morgan Stanley
- UK Reopens 2025 Visa Ballot for Indians Without Job Offers
SP launches drone-based surveillance system
Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh launched drone-based surveillance and inaugurated 28 two-wheelers for the newly-formed ‚Shakti teams‘ to enhance...
Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh launched drone-based surveillance and inaugurated 28 two-wheelers for the newly-formed ‚Shakti teams‘ to enhance women and child safety across Anantapur. These initiatives aim to curb crimes against women through rapid response and smart policing.
Speaking at a training session on drone operations at the District Police Conference Hall, the SP emphasised using advanced technology for effective law enforcement. He instructed officers to monitor public places using drones to deter anti-social activities.
The Shakti teams will actively patrol colleges, parks, malls, bus stands and other crowded areas to prevent harassment. SP Jagadeesh flagged off 28 two-wheelers to aid these teams in responding quickly to incidents.
He highlighted the importance of the ‚Shakti App‘, which connects users to emergency contacts like Dial 100, 112, 181, 1098, and 1930. Key features include: One-touch SOS alerts, Shake or hand gesture emergency trigger, Live location, 10-second audio/video sharing with control room, Options to file complaints and report illegal activities
Deployment of Shakti Teams: Two teams at District HQ, 1 each in Anantapur Urban, Rural, Tadipatri, Guntakal and Kalyandurg
The SP urged the public to download the Shakti App and use the WhatsApp helpline (7993485111) for immediate help. He also directed officials to promote app awareness among women.
DSP Mahboob Basha, AR DSP Neelakantheswar Reddy, CIs and Shakti team members participated in the event.