SP orders speedy disposal of PGRS petitions

Rajamahendravaram: District SP D Narasimha Kishore has directed thepolice department to swiftly address the grievances under the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) and to resolve issues within the legal framework while responding with empathy to the concerns of the complainants. On Monday, the PGRS was held at the district police office, where SP Narasimha Kishore personally received petitions from complainants across the district.

He engaged withthem directly, listening to their issues and understanding their grievances.

The SP also held a zoom video conference with the relevantpolice station officials, issuing instructions to resolve the problems promptly.

During the event, SP Kishore assured that the police would take comprehensive and proper action to address the grievances. A total of 29 complaints were received on Monday, covering civil cases, family issues, cheating, assault and theft-related matters.

The event also saw participation from Additional SP (Law & Order) Alluri Venkata Subbarao, Additional SP (Admin) NBM Muralikrishna and other officials.