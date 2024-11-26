  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SP orders speedy disposal of PGRS petitions

SP orders speedy disposal of PGRS petitions
x

SP D Narasimha Kishore receiving petitions from people at the district police office in Rajamahendravaram on Monday

Highlights

SP D Narasimha Kishore receiving petitions from people at the district police office in Rajamahendravaram on Monday

Rajamahendravaram: District SP D Narasimha Kishore has directed thepolice department to swiftly address the grievances under the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) and to resolve issues within the legal framework while responding with empathy to the concerns of the complainants. On Monday, the PGRS was held at the district police office, where SP Narasimha Kishore personally received petitions from complainants across the district.

He engaged withthem directly, listening to their issues and understanding their grievances.

The SP also held a zoom video conference with the relevantpolice station officials, issuing instructions to resolve the problems promptly.

During the event, SP Kishore assured that the police would take comprehensive and proper action to address the grievances. A total of 29 complaints were received on Monday, covering civil cases, family issues, cheating, assault and theft-related matters.

The event also saw participation from Additional SP (Law & Order) Alluri Venkata Subbarao, Additional SP (Admin) NBM Muralikrishna and other officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick