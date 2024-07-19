Live
- Rescue Operations Conclude After Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment; Special Train Departs For Assam
- Delhi High Court Criticizes Government For Failing To Enable Marriage Registrations Under Muslim And Christian Personal Laws
- Deepti Sharma to play for London Spirit in The Hundred
- Indian Grand Master and chess players meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, receives appreciation
- Amarnath decries ‘attacks’ by alliance cadre
- Godavari river overflows at Dowleswaram barrage, reaches 10.8 ft
- Sribharat assures creation of 1 lakh jobs in steel city
- PM Modi invites suggestions for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 19 July, 2024
- The art and science of baking
Just In
SP promises to tackle violence against women, children
Highlights
SP KV Murali Krishna promised to come down heavily on ganja smugglers, suppliers and consumers and cut down channels and networks right from producers to consumers. He took charge as the SP here on Thursday.
Anantapur: SP KV Murali Krishna promised to come down heavily on ganja smugglers, suppliers and consumers and cut down channels and networks right from producers to consumers. He took charge as the SP here on Thursday.
Later speaking to the media, the SP said that he will promote peace and uphold law besides working on apolitical lines. He also promised to take stringent action law violators, suppress crime against women and children and will work for the welfare of the families of police personnel and home guards.
Murali Krishna said that he successfully conducted 2024 elections without controversy during his 15-month tenure as SP in Anakapalle.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS