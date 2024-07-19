SP promises to tackle violence against women, children

Anantapur: SP KV Murali Krishna promised to come down heavily on ganja smugglers, suppliers and consumers and cut down channels and networks right from producers to consumers. He took charge as the SP here on Thursday.

Later speaking to the media, the SP said that he will promote peace and uphold law besides working on apolitical lines. He also promised to take stringent action law violators, suppress crime against women and children and will work for the welfare of the families of police personnel and home guards.

Murali Krishna said that he successfully conducted 2024 elections without controversy during his 15-month tenure as SP in Anakapalle.