SP reviews law& order in Gooty

Anantapur: Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli visited Gooty police station and held a meeting with police personnel on the law and order situation. He also inspected the records, lock-up room, station rooms and pending unsolved cases. He advised the police personnel to deal respectfully with the visitors or those who come for lodging complaints. He advised them against summoning anyone to the police station unnecessarily. He also enquired about the law and order problems in rural areas from the sub inspectors and circle inspectors.

Police, he said should give priority for maintenance of law and order and women problems. Police should deal sternly with the sand mafia, mutka and gutka, playcards, country made liquor and cricket betting etc. CC cameras should be installed in villages to monitor movement of people. He directed them to keep track of cybercrimes including financial and loan frauds and warned against corrupt deals and practices.