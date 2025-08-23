SP reviews Sakhi One Stop Center services

Bapatla: District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi visited Sakhi One Stop Center near Upparapalem Gate in Bapatla town on Friday, and reviewed services provided to the affected women and girls.

During his inspection, the SP interacted with center staff to understand their operational procedures and facilities being offered to victims. Speaking to the staff, he emphasised that affected women can utilise comprehensive services, including legal assistance, counselling, and medical care, through the center. He provided several recommendations to officials for improving service delivery and enhancing public awareness about the center’s offerings. He stated that the visit was part of routine inspections to assess ground-level operations and understand challenges faced by staff.

Speaking about the center’s services, SP Dudi explained that Sakhi One Stop Center provides medical services, police assistance, counseling, legal aid, and temporary shelter to affected girls and women. The facility offers immediate support to any woman or girl facing problems, whether in public or private spaces. He said that the center operates with coordinated efforts from medical, legal, police, and other departments. He explained that the staff provides temporary accommodation, necessary counselling, and coordinates with relevant departments to ensure justice for victims, making it a comprehensive support system for violence-affected women and girls.