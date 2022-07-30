SP Vakul Jindal performs bhumi puja for police parade ground

Bapatla: Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal performed bhumi puja and laid foundation for the construction of Police Parade Grounds in Bapatla on Friday in view of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations.

He started the groundwork for police parade ground after the formation of new districts in the State. Speaking on this occasion, SP Jindal said that Independence Day programme will be held in Bapatla district Police headquarters, after the formation of new districts.

He said that police parade ground works and stage work for police parade has been selected at a place next to the police headquarters. He said that it will be beautifully decorated and he will personally supervise all these works. The SP invited all the district people to participate in Independence Day celebrations.

Additional SP P Mahesh and Bapatla DSP A Srinivasa Rao were among those present.