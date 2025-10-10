SP vows strict action against interstate crimes

Madakasira: Sri Sathya Sai District Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish Kumar carried out surprise inspections at police stations in Madakasira, Amarapuram, Agali, and Gudibanda on Thursday.

During the inspection, he reviewed station records, lock-up rooms, command control centers, women’s help desks, and pending case files.

Speaking to the media, the SP asserted that crimes along the Andhra Pradesh–Karnataka interstate border would be brought under strict control.

“No Matka, No Gambling” will be the district’s slogan, he declared, adding that advanced CCTV cameras have already been installed in Madakasira town to enhance surveillance, with continuous monitoring to ensure they remain operational.

Highlighting recurring issues of crimes committed in Karnataka with bodies dumped across the border, the SP said robust strategies are being prepared to curb such incidents.

With panchayat elections approaching, he stressed that measures were being taken to maintain peace and law and order, while cracking down on gambling, matka operations, and ganja smuggling.

He revealed that ganja supply routes from Odisha into Hindupur and Kadiri were being closely monitored, and stringent action would be taken against traffickers and peddlers. The SP warned that police officials colluding with offenders would face suspension. Despite manpower and vehicle shortages, efforts are underway to make Sri Sathya Sai district crime-free. Action is also being taken against illegal moneylenders, bootleggers, and gambling organizers.

DSP Penukonda Narsingappa, along with CIs Nagesh Babu, Raj Kumar, and SIs, accompanied the SP during the inspections.