Spandana receives good response in Chittoor

Chittoor: District Collector M Hari Narayan, SP Senthil Kumar and Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath have conducted Spandana in their respective offices on Monday.

The petitioners thronged the Collectorate to present petitions wearing face mask. District Collector has made it mandatory that all petitioners should strictly wear face mask for submitting the petitions.

Joint Collector P Rajababu (Revenue), V Veera Brahmam (Development), Venkateswarlu (Housing) and Rajasekhar (welfare) besides District Revenue Officer N Murali and other officers were present at the Spandana and received the petitions simultaneously with district collector.

SP Senthil Kumar said that instructions were given to SDOPs of Chittoor, Puttur, Madanapalli, Puttur and Palamaner to hold Spandana in their respective offices every Monday.

Commissioner P Viswanath said that all the complaints received in Spandana would be resolved within a week.

He said instructions were given to each Sachivalayam to hold Spandana every day from 3 pm to 5 pm and upload the inputs to the main server situated at municipal office.