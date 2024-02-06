‘Spandana’ with a difference in Tirupati

Tirupati: The weekly ‘Spandana’ meant for receiving grievances from people was held differently in Tirupati on Monday. Unlike past practices where people come and stand before the district Collector and other district officials to submit their grievances and explain their problems, new Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, in his first Spandana programme, has surprised everyone by arranging a chair before him for the petitioners.

The petitioners, who come from various parts of the district, were asked to sit comfortably and explain their grievances in detail. The Collector listened to them with patience and directed the officials concerned to look into the problems within the stipulated time frame and provide meaningful solutions to the grievances.

Lakshmisha also visited the grievances registration counter to monitor the process. Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, DRO Penchala Kishore, special deputy collectors D Kodandarami Reddy, Bhaskar Naidu, Chandra Sekhar Naidu, Ram Mohan and others received grievances. Meanwhile, the officials received a highest number of 153 grievances from the revenue department out of a total of 201 representations.