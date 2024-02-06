Live
- Fresh US-British airstrikes hit Yemen
- At the protest on February 7, led by the Chief Minister, there will be a demand to grant "AIIMS to Raichur"
- Leaked: Nothing Phone 2(a) Design and Departure from Glyph Interface
- Indian-American presidential candidate Haley seeks Secret Service protection: Report
- AP assembly budget sessions: TDP members suspended from the house for one day
- Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7
- Deworming Day to be observed on Feb 9
- Electricity workers join CITU
- Two patents granted to UoH
- Unlocking the Door to Europe: How to Secure Your Schengen Visa
Just In
‘Spandana’ with a difference in Tirupati
The weekly ‘Spandana’ meant for receiving grievances from people was held differently in Tirupati on Monday.
Tirupati: The weekly ‘Spandana’ meant for receiving grievances from people was held differently in Tirupati on Monday. Unlike past practices where people come and stand before the district Collector and other district officials to submit their grievances and explain their problems, new Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, in his first Spandana programme, has surprised everyone by arranging a chair before him for the petitioners.
The petitioners, who come from various parts of the district, were asked to sit comfortably and explain their grievances in detail. The Collector listened to them with patience and directed the officials concerned to look into the problems within the stipulated time frame and provide meaningful solutions to the grievances.
Lakshmisha also visited the grievances registration counter to monitor the process. Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, DRO Penchala Kishore, special deputy collectors D Kodandarami Reddy, Bhaskar Naidu, Chandra Sekhar Naidu, Ram Mohan and others received grievances. Meanwhile, the officials received a highest number of 153 grievances from the revenue department out of a total of 201 representations.