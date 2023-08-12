SPDCL cautions over false messages on power supply

Tirupati: APSPDCL (Southern Power Distribution Company Limited ) Chairman-cum-Managing Director K Santhosh Rao cautioned the public over the message being sent by some unidentified persons on electricity supply.

In a statement here on Friday, Rao said that complaints were received from consumers, who received SMS, seeking them to update their service or informing them that the electricity supply will be stopped for non-payment of bills and providing them a mobile number to contact immediately to avoid disconnection and made it clear that the DISCOM is not sending any such messages which are false and intend to cheat people for financial benefits. He wanted the consumers to immediately inform the field staff or in the nearest electricity office if they receive any such information from anyone to take action against the unscrupulous elements cheating the consumers. In case of any issue with power connection or supply, the consumer can contact toll free number 1912 or 180042515533 for redressal and not entertain any unknown numbers.