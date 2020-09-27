Speaker Tammineni Sitaram assures safe drinking water to all houses in Amudalavalasa

Srikakulam: Safe drinking water will be supplied to all houses in Amudalavalasa segment soon, assured AP State Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.



He inaugurated public water supply taps at Rapaka village in Ponduru mandal and also laid foundation stone for a Rythu Bharosa centre at Tandyam village in the same mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker assured supply of safe drinking water to all houses in his Amudalavalasa Assembly constituency soon.

The YSRCP government in the State is providing corruption-free rule, he said. The Speaker alleged that the previous TDP regime misused huge amount of funds in Polavaram and other irrigation projects.

He appealed to people to utilise the various welfare schemes introduced by the State government and derive benefit. He said the YSRCP was committed to the uplift of the poor.

Ponduru Agricultural Market Committee chairman Badana Suneel Kumar, YSRCP leaders K Ramesh, P V Ramana, S Gandhi and other leaders attended the meeting.