Live
- Spiritual fervour marks ‘Krishnashtami’ celebrations
- 18K adoptions since 2019, only 1,404 children with special needs find homes
- Police arrests man for opening fire at sweet shop
- Telangana Man, Sudanese Colleague Die After Losing Contact in Saudi Desert
- Revanth Reddy Initiated Kosgi Faces Enrollment Shortage
- Student mistakes pistol for toy, brings it to school
- Krishnaveni School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami
- Congress Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in Karimnagar
- SC to hear Vijay Nair’s bail plea on Aug 27
- State-Level Committee to Investigate Explosion at Escientia
Just In
Speaker Ayyanna visits Kanna residence
Highlights
Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu visited Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana’s residence at Kannavarithota here on Sunday
Guntur: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu visited Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana’s residence at Kannavarithota here on Sunday and enquired about his health condition in the backdrop of the latter undergoing surgery in the right shoulder. Lakshminarayna welcomed Ayyanna Patrudu and discussed various issues.
TDP leaders also visited Kanna’s residence and they interacted with the Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu. Later, Lakshminarayana felicitated Ayyanna Patrudu.
MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana felicitating Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu in Guntur on Sunday
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS