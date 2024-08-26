  • Menu
Speaker Ayyanna visits Kanna residence

Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu visited Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana’s residence at Kannavarithota here on Sunday

Guntur: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu visited Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana’s residence at Kannavarithota here on Sunday and enquired about his health condition in the backdrop of the latter undergoing surgery in the right shoulder. Lakshminarayna welcomed Ayyanna Patrudu and discussed various issues.

TDP leaders also visited Kanna’s residence and they interacted with the Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu. Later, Lakshminarayana felicitated Ayyanna Patrudu.

MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana felicitating Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu in Guntur on Sunday

