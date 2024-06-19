Speaker’s post not important: Naidu

Amaravati: Contrary to speculations that TDP, which has become a major ally in the National Democratic Alliance, was insisting on Speaker’s post, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu categorically stated that development of Amaravati as state capital and revival of the Polavaram project were on the top of the government’s agenda.

Indicating that Andhra Pradesh has its own priorities, the 74-year-old leader, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the fourth time, revealed to Hans India that the Speaker’s post was not important for the TDP but putting the state back on the development track was. “We will extend full support to the NDA candidate for the Speaker’s post,” he said.

The intention of Naidu is clearly witnessed from the fact that he signed the first file on the Mega DSC notification for the recruitment of 6,371 teachers immediately after taking oath. He signed a total of five files indicating the roadmap of the alliance government.

The Polavaram project, which is close to the heart of Naidu, started in earnest by declaring that every Monday will be the ‘Polavaram Day’. Last Monday he made a visit to the Polavaram project marking his first visit since assuming office as the Chief Minister.

He inspected the project and reviewed the progress of ongoing works. He conducted an aerial survey of the site, including the spillway. The CM sought updates on the construction of the spillway, cofferdam, diaphragm wall, and other components from Water Resources officials. “I will be making a detailed study of the Polavaram project and send it to the Union Jalshakti Ministry since it is a national project,” he said.

“Another major issue before the government is to reorganise and streamline the administration and to decide what is to be done to the ‘White House’ constructed at Rishikonda in Vizag,” he said.