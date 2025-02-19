  • Menu
‘Special focus on healthcare for poor’
Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy visited the government hospital in Kondapi on Tuesday and inspected all wards and reviewed the hospital records.

During his visit, the minister interacted with patients to understand the quality of services being provided and met with hospital staff to discuss their concerns. He emphasised that the government is prepared to bear any cost necessary to ensure quality healthcare for the poor and stressed the importance of providing improved medical services to hospital patients.

He announced plans to equip the Kondapi hospital with necessary surgical instruments to perform surgeries on-site in the near future. He explained that this initiative would reduce the financial burden on people and provide better medical services to residents of Jarugumalli, Kondapi, and Marripudi mandals.

The minister revealed plans to establish a children’s ward in the hospital and ensure oxygen supply to patients’ beds.

