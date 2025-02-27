Special pujas performed to Amaralingeswara Swamy

Guntur : Special pujas were performed to Lord Amaralingeswara Swamy in Amaravati on the occasion of auspicious Maha Sivaratri on Wednesday. Devastanam authorities performed Ekadasa Rudarabhishekam and Laksha Bilwarchana on the occasion. Devotees took a holy bath in the River Krishna and performed pujas seeking blessings of the Lord Amaralingeswara Swamy. Devastanam authorities set up pandals and special queue lines for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple and offered Teerdham and Prasadam to the devotees. Women performed Grama Kumkum Nomu. They distributed Pasupu and Kumkum to the women.

Similarly, special pujas were performed to Bramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy at Pedakakani of Guntur district.

Special pujas were performed to Sri Balakoteswara Swamy on the occasion of Bala Koteswara Swamy Tirunala to mark Maha Sivaratri festivities on Wednesday. Special pujas and Abhishekams were performed to Lord Bala Koteswara Swamy at Bala Koteswara Swamy Temple at Aravapalli village of Repalle Rural mandal in Bapatla district. Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad presented silk robes to Sri Bala Koteswara Swamy on this occasion. Similarly, special pujas were performed to Lord Siva at all Saiva Kshetras in the district.