  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Special pujas performed to Amaralingeswara Swamy

Special pujas performed to Amaralingeswara Swamy
x

Minister Anagani Satya Prasad presenting silk robes to Lord Bala Koteswara Swamy at Aravapalli village on the occasion of Bala Koteswara Swamy Tirunalu (Maha Sivaratri) on Wednesday

Highlights

Special pujas were performed to Lord Amaralingeswara Swamy in Amaravati on the occasion of auspicious Maha Sivaratri on Wednesday.

Guntur : Special pujas were performed to Lord Amaralingeswara Swamy in Amaravati on the occasion of auspicious Maha Sivaratri on Wednesday. Devastanam authorities performed Ekadasa Rudarabhishekam and Laksha Bilwarchana on the occasion. Devotees took a holy bath in the River Krishna and performed pujas seeking blessings of the Lord Amaralingeswara Swamy. Devastanam authorities set up pandals and special queue lines for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple and offered Teerdham and Prasadam to the devotees. Women performed Grama Kumkum Nomu. They distributed Pasupu and Kumkum to the women.

Similarly, special pujas were performed to Bramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy at Pedakakani of Guntur district.

Special pujas were performed to Sri Balakoteswara Swamy on the occasion of Bala Koteswara Swamy Tirunala to mark Maha Sivaratri festivities on Wednesday. Special pujas and Abhishekams were performed to Lord Bala Koteswara Swamy at Bala Koteswara Swamy Temple at Aravapalli village of Repalle Rural mandal in Bapatla district. Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad presented silk robes to Sri Bala Koteswara Swamy on this occasion. Similarly, special pujas were performed to Lord Siva at all Saiva Kshetras in the district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick