Special train between Coimbatore & Barauni

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear passengers’ rush, Railways decided to run special trains to Coimbatore and Barauni.

Coimbatore –Barauni special express (06055) will leave Coimbatore at 11.50 am till November 16 on Saturdays and reach Duvvada the next day at 10.48 am.

It departs at 10.50 am; Vizianagaram arrival at 1.25 pm and departure at 1.35 pm, Bobbili arrival at 14.23 pm and departure at 14.25 pm, Parvathipuram arrival at 14.48 pm and departure at 14.50 pm, Rayagada arrival at 15.40 pm and departure at 15.42 pm. The train will reach Barauni at 14:30 pm on Monday.

In return, Barauni - Coimbatore special express (06056) will leave Barauni at 11:45 pm from October 29 to November 19 on Tuesdays which will reach Rayagada the next day at 11.25 pm and departure at 11.30 pm, Parvathipuram arrival at 12.15 midnight and departure at 12.17 midnight, Bobbili arrival at 12.40 midnight and departure at 12.42 (midnight), Vizianagaram arrival at 1.04 am and departure at 01.05 am, Duvvada arrival at 3.48 am and departure at 3:50 am. The train will reach Coimbatore at 3.45 am on Fridays.

The train will stop at Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Nuagaon, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Barker, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhaja, Kiul between Coimbatore to Barauni.