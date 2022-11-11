Special trains announced through AP and Telangana for Sabarimala devotees

The Railway Department officials announced on Thursday that special trains will be run from Secunderabad to Kollam and Kottayam via Vijayawada and Guntur divisions for the convenience of devotees going for the darshan of Sabarimala Ayyappaswamy.



The officials said that these trains will run back from Kollam and Kottayam to Secunderabad. Secunderabad-Kollam (07117) will leave Secunderabad on November 20th, December 4th, 18th and January 8th of Kollam-Secunderabad (07118) will leave Kollam on December 22nd, December 6th, 20th and January 10th of this month.

Secunderabad-Kollam (07121) on November 27th, December 11, 25, January 1, 15 of this month, Kollam-Secunderabad (07122) on 29th of this month, December 13, 27, January 3, 17, Secunderabad-Kollam (07123) of this month.

The officials explained that on 21st and 28th, Kollam-Secunderabad (07124) will run on 23rd and 30th of this month, Secunderabad-Kottayam (07125) on 20th and 27th of this month, Kottayam-Secunderabad (07126) will run on 21st and 28th of this month.