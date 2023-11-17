Live
Just In
Special voter’s registration programme on Dec 2, 3
Vijayawada: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena held a video conference on the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls-2024 with all the district collectors and electoral officers from Velagapudi secretariat on Thursday
Speaking at the conference, NTR district collector S Dilli Rao informed that they have been resolving applications related to changes/corrections and deletion of voters (Forms 6, 7, 8) in a planned manner. On November 15, they received 23,474 Form 6 applications, 28,394 Form 7 and 40,640 Form 8 applications and informed about the progress of SSR-2024.
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Sub-Collector Adithi Singh, Joint Collector Sampath Kumar also participated in the conference.
Collector said that they are resolving petitions by following concerned guidelines and said they are coordinating with ERO, AERO at the ground level to resolve issues.
A special voter’s registration programme will also be held on December 2 and 3 respectively to ensure the new voters register as voters and a Nodal Officer is already appointed.
The officials are organising meetings with all the political party representatives over the electoral roll issues.
Collector said that all claims will be resolved by December 26th and the final voter’s list will be published on January 5, 2024.
DRO SV Nageswara Rao and others were present.