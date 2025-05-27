‘Spectrum’ displays innovative artworks

Visakhapatnam: Students should outshine with their inherent talent, underlined Andhra University Arts College Principal A Narsimha Rao.

After inaugurating an annual art show ‘Spectrum’ put up by the BFA and MFA students at the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University here on Monday, the Principal encouraged the students to focus on innovative artworks.

The art exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Professor V Ramesh (Retd), art historian M Adinarayana and art connoisseur Mayank Kumari Deo, department Professor Sishtla Srinivas, among others. After going through the exhibits displayed by the students at the campus, the invitees and guests lauded their artistic skills. From sculptures to paintings, visitors find the thematic concepts interesting at the venue.

The art show will continue at the Fine Arts Department beside Sivaji Park till June 1 from 10 am to 6 pm.