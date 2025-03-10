Speed boat services launched at Somasila

Kollapur: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao officially launched speed boat services at Somasila in the Krishna River on Sunday, aiming to boost tourism in the region. The event saw the participation of Telangana Tourism Corporation GM Ibrahim and District Tourism Officer Kalvarala Narasimha.

As part of the inauguration, Jupally and former Sarpanch of SomasilaMaddileti took a ride on the newly introduced speed boats, enjoying the scenic beauty of the river. The Telangana Tourism Department, in partnership with Water Sports Simple Company, has introduced four types of boats—Fun Yak, Swan Boat, Pedal Boat, and Kayak—to enhance the tourism experience at Somasila.

Speaking at the event, Jupallysaid that Somasila is even more breathtaking than Laknavaram and emphasized that speed boat rides along the Krishna River would provide an exciting and refreshing experience for visitors. He urged tourists to take advantage of the newly launched water sports facilities and explore tahe natural beauty of the region.