Speed up beautification of tanks in urban areas: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar directed the officials concerned to accelerate the works taken up for the beautification of tanks in the urban areas.

The Collector held a meeting along with Joint Collector Subham Bansal and Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya on the beautification of the tanks in an around the city. He said the State government has taken up measures for the protection and beautification of tanks in the municipal areas.

The measures include removal of encroachments, strengthening the tank bunds and also revival of the supply channels. The Collector urged the municipal officials to complete the works on a time-bound manner. The rejuvenation and beautification of the tanks will be held to provide a breathing space to the urbanites.

The municipal officials should provide the required facilities like lighting, benches and also grow ornamental and floral plants to provide a green environment for the people to spend quality time with their families on the tank bunds.

Tirupati, Srikalahasti RDOs Rammohan, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Irrigation EE Venkateswar Prasad, SE Saradha, Nagaraju, Arun Kumar, SE Syam Sundar, TUDA SE Krishna Reddy, tahsildar Bhagya Lakshmi and Ramanjaneyulu were present.