Speed up bridge construction works on Swarnamukhi: MLA

Parvathipuram: Parvathipuram MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction works of the bridge and railway flyover being built over the Swarnamukhi River in Seethanagaram mandal of his constituency.

During the visit, the MLA interacted with contractors and officials concerned to assess the quality of the construction. He instructed them to complete the work at a fast pace without compromising on quality.

Local residents brought to the MLA’s attention the inconvenience caused by the absence of lighting on the bridge.

Responding promptly, MLA Vijay Chandra assured them that LED lights would be installed soon. The public expressed gratitude for the MLA’s swift response and concern.

Later in the day, MLA Vijay Chandra handed over a financial aid cheque of ₹1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of Samuravuthu Narayana Rao from Peda Bondapalli village in Parvathipuram mandal. Rao is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital due to a serious illness.

The cheque was presented at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in the presence of party members.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA described Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a compassionate leader who stands by the poor and needy during their hardships. He emphasised that the Chief Minister’s support for the underprivileged will be remembered as a hallmark of his governance.