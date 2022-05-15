Speed up building houses in Jagananna Colonies: Collector AS Dinesh Kumar

Markapuram: Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar on Saturday ordered the officials and the beneficiaries to complete the construction of the houses at the Jagananna Colony layouts in the district.

The Collector inspected the progress of the construction of the houses at the Jagananna Colony layout at Mekalavaripalem in Tarlupadu mandal and interacted with the local beneficiaries and officials.

The officials informed the Collector that they have 126 plots in the layout and allotted 73 of them to the eligible beneficiaries. The remaining were vacant and are ready for the allotment to the eligible beneficiaries. They explained that 23 of the beneficiaries started the construction, seven houses are at the roof level while 15 of them are at the basement level.

The Collector expressed satisfaction when the beneficiaries replied to him that the officials are providing sand, cement and steel on time. He advised the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity to construct the houses at the colony, as the government has allotted the plots near the highway and is provided them with electricity and drinking water facilities. Markapuram RDO Lakshmi Sivajyothi, tahsildar Srinivasa Rao, Housing AE Nirmal Babu and others participated in the programme.