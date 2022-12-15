Speed up gold plating works at Govindaraja Swamy temple

Tirupati: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam has directed the officials concerned to speed up the gold plating works of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple Gopuram and complete the works on war footing as per schedule. He along with FA & CAO Balaji and Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao inspected the jewellery wing of TTD at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple on Wednesday and the ongoing gold lacing works.

Officials informed the JEO that 50 gold smiths were engaged for the work. The JEO asked the chief engineer to set up five workshops as requested by the goldsmiths to speed up the works on the temple premises. During his inspection, JEO also interacted with goldsmiths and urged them to complete the divine work with total devotion.

Later he inspected the vacant rooms in the TTD's Old Huzur Office Complex behind Govindaraja Swamy temple and directed officials to take up the repairs to bring them back to use as storerooms for the goldsmiths to keep copper plates, bronze etc. He also directed them to remove scrap materials.

He also inspected the Panchaloha materials wing where he directed engineering officials to make it spacious with proper ventilation. Executive Engineer Venugopal and Assistant Executive Officer Subbaraju and others were present.