Speed up investigation of pending cases: DIG Trivikrama Varma

Guntur: Guntur range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma directed the police officials to speed up investigation of the pending cases. He addressed crime review meeting held at Guntur urban SP conference hall in the city on Thursday.

The DIG directed the officials to file charge-sheets in the courts.

He inquired about the pending cases in various police stations in Guntur range and instructed to take steps to get DNA and IFA test reports at the earliest and execute pending warrants. He stressed on the need to speed up investigation of important cases.

Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez reviewed the SC/ST Atrocity cases, garage cases, missing cases, 174 CrPC cases and given suggestions.

SEB Joint Director Hima Bindu, Guntur urban Additional SP D Gangadhar, DSP K Supraja, Tulluru DSP Pothuraju, Tenali DSP Sravanthi Roy, CCS DSP Prakash Babu, ARD SP Chandrasekhar, special branch CI Bala Subrahmanyam were among those participated.