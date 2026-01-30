Speed up LRS works” AHUDA VC

Anantapur: In-chargeDistrict Collector and Vice-Chairman of the Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA), C Vishnucharan, has directed officials to expedite the disposal of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications within the stipulated timeframe.

The In-charge Collector conducted a review meeting at the AHUDA office in the city on Thursday along with AHUDA Chairman TC Varun and Secretary G Ramakrishna Reddy. Officials concerned with AHUDA participated in the meeting.

Addressing the officials, Vishnucharan said that the LRS-2020 scheme was introduced to provide an opportunity for the regularisation of unauthorised layouts and plots, and stressed the need for speedy disposal of pending applications.

He instructed officials to initiate the Building Penalisation Scheme process without delay.