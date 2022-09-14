Speed up repair works of irrigation projects, officials told

Nandyal: Minister for Water Resource Department Ambati Rambabu said that they will extend water to the ayacut after carrying out repair works to the irrigation projects.

Accompanied by District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon, Nandyal MP, Pocha Bhramananda Reddy, MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, Nandikotkur MLA T Arthur and Irrigation department officials, the Minister visited Pothireddyspadu head regulator, Banakacharla cross regulator, Telugu Ganga link canal, Velugodu balancing reservoir, Owk tunnel 1 and 2 and inspected the projects on Tuesday.

Later speaking to the media, the Water Resources Minister said that he has inspected the irrigation projects following the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said officials were directed to take up repair works wherever necessary. After the completion of works, water would be supplied to the ayacut lands.

The Minister said that 10,000 cusecs of water is coming into Owk Reservoir from the Owk-1 and 2 tunnels. Ambati Rambabu further said that another 10,000 cusecs of water is likely to be pumped into the reservoir. For that some work is pending in the second tunnel.

He ordered the officials concerned to speed up the pending works and complete them at the earliest so that the water could be pumped into the reservoir, stated the Minister. Later, the Minister performed puja for the construction of additional classrooms at Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalam at Velugodu. Irrigation department chief engineer Kabeer Basha, MLC Challa Bhageeratha Reddy, Irrigation SE Venkatramaiah and the officials of irrigation department accompanied the Minister.