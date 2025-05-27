Speed up UGD connections

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan has directed the L&T company representatives to speed up the underground drainage connections (UGD) to provide good sanitation to the people.

It may be recalled that with the initiative of MA&UD Minister P Narayana, the government has agreed to provide UGD connection for just Rs 1, which costs Rs 10,000 if people wanted to own UGD earlier.

In the wake the government issuing the orders and as per the directions of Minister Narayana, Municipal Commissioner Nandan has launched special campaign to motivate the public over the issue.

As part of this, Nandan has visited Nawabpet, Kusuma Harijanawada, Yanamala Palem areas in the city and inspected the ongoing UGD connection works along with the officials on Monday.

Nandan said that this is high time for people to utilise the opportunity as the government is keen on providing UGD connections at just Rs 1. He said that L&T Company has taken up the works as they are under progress in several areas in the city. This will make Nellore city free from sanitation, but also will prevent mosquito menace once for ever.

Later, the Commissioner visited Kodurupadu, mixed coloney etc areas and inspected ongoing silt removal works.

Corporation town planning, engineering, revenue, representatives of L&T company were present.