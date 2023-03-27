Speedy disposal of cases need of hour: Judge

Chittoor: High Court Justice and district administrative judge Cheekati Manavendranath Roy highlighted the importance of early disposal of cases in the courts and all judicial officers should make a note of it.

He felt that judiciary will play a major role in ensuring justice to one and all with professional commitment of judicial officers. On his maiden visit to Chittoor, a courtesy meet was held at ZP Meeting Hall on Sunday in which the judicial officers, advocates, bureaucrats and district officers were present. District Judge E Bhima Rao, Senior Civil Judge and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority I Karunakumar, District Collector M Hari Narayanan, Superintendent of Police Y Rishanath Reddy, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy and others greeted the judge at Government Guest House. He was received with the police salute on the occasion.