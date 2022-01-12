Spike in Covid cases in Guntur

Guntur: With 91 cases reported on Tuesday, the Guntur city has been witnessing a faster escalation of Covid-19 cases for the last few days.

Highest of 11 cases were reported at St Joseph Nursing College; eight cases at Pattabhipuram; five cases at Brodipet area; and six cases were reported at AT Agraharam. The remaining cases were reported in other areas of Guntur city.

Meanwhile, two Omicron cases were reported in Tenali. The cases are increasing in Guntur, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli in the district.

The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases is worrying the people. It was alleged that the cases have been increasing due to negligence of the people.

Despite the orders of district administration, people are riding bikes and moving on busy roads without masks. They are not maintaining social distance at shopping malls, in autos etc.

Meanwhile, the district administration is administering booster dose as a precautionary measure. Two oxygen plants were set up in GGH in Guntur city as a precautionary measure to supply oxygen to the Covid-19 patients.

District Collector Vivek Yadav reviewed the situation and said that they are ready to face Covid-19 third wave threat.