Spl CS RP Sisodia shifted to Handloom, Textiles
G Jayalakshmi has been given full additional charge as Spl CS (Revenue)
Secretariat (Velagapudi): The State government issued orders here on Sunday transferring Ram Prakash Sisodia¸ Special Chief Secretary (Revenue, Land, Disaster Management, Registration and Stamps) and posted him as Special Chief secretary of Handloom, Textiles, industries and Commerce duly relieving Dr N Yuvaraj from full additional charge.
Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and Special Chief Secretary G Jayalakshmi has been placed in full and additional charge of the post of Special Chief Secretary (Revenue, Land, Disaster management, Registration and Stamps) until further orders.
Secretary of ITE and C department Katamneni Bhaskar is placed in full and additional charge of the post of the Director General of APHRDI until further orders.
In another order, Mutyala Raju Revu, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Commissioner of State Institute of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, duly relieving B Mohammad Diwan Mydeen from full additional charge.
K Madhavi Latha, who is waiting for posting, is posted as the chief executive officer of AP Ryot Bazaar, duly relieving M Vijaya Suneetha from full additional charge.
M Gautami, who is waiting for posting, is placed at the disposal of the Tribal Welfare department to post her as the secretary of AP Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society (Gurukulam) duly relieving S Bhargavi from full additional charge.
Kothamasu Dinesh Kumar, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Director of AYUSH, duly relieving Dr Manjula D Hosmani from full additional charge.
Dr K Neelakanta Reddy, who is waiting for posting, is posted as the managing director of AP State Aids Control Society duly relieving Dr A Siri from full additional charge.