Split option in ration card issuance demanded

Kakinada: Secretary of Citizens’ Initiative, Kakinada Duvvuri Subrahmanyam has urged the government to allow the split option for issuing ration cards based on affidavit submission.

He expressed concerns that many families are being deprived of ration cards due to the government’s recent decision to grant them solely based on the 2016 Praja Sadhikarika Survey (Household Survey).

Subrahmanyam stated that several small families, living separately due to various reasons, are unable to secure ration cards under the current system. He said that in today’s society, a significant number of people live together without marriage, or live separately without legal divorce.

Many couples have been living apart for years due to pending divorce cases in court. Additionally, numerous individuals have migrated to distant areas for livelihood, leaving their parents in their native villages.

Under the existing guidelines, such individuals are being denied ration cards because their household details do not match the 2016 survey data. Subrahmanyam stressed that separated spouses cannot come to the village secretariat and provide fingerprints together to prove their separate living status.

He demanded that the government recognise this reality and allow the split option for ration cards based on affidavit declarations instead.

In his representation to Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and the Civil Supplies Commissioner, Subrahmanyam requested that all eligible applicants, including newly formed families, be granted ration cards. He also appealed for an increase in the income limit for ration card eligibility.