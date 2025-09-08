Live
SPMVV hosts capacity building workshop on life skills
Tirupati: A three-day capacity building programme on Life Skill Education for faculty members commenced at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Sunday. The workshop was aimed at equipping 38 faculty members from various disciplines with practical life skill strategies to integrate into higher education.
Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma inaugurated the programme and underlined the importance of making SPMVV a nodal institution for fostering life skills among students, preparing them to face modern challenges with confidence.
Dr Sekhar, former Registrar and Senior Consultant at NIMHANS, highlighted the significance of life skills in daily life, particularly in the context of social media influence, family dynamics, and students’ preparedness.
Dr Sanjeev Kumar Manikappa of NIMHANS conducted the first set of activity-based training sessions, engaging participants in group exercises to identify challenges faced by students, analyse underlying causes, and design strategies to overcome them. Registrar Prof N Rajani, Coordinator Prof C Vani, and Convenor Prof R Usha extended their support, while Prof John Sushma and Dr Bhargavi served as organisingsecretaries.