SPMVV rings in New Year with Rs 4 cr research boost

Tirupati : Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) began the New Year on a high note by securing research projects worth Rs 4 crore under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) initiative and launching two academic journals.

In a celebratory gathering at the Vice-Chancellor’s bungalow, teaching and non-teaching staff extended New Year greetings to Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma and Registrar Prof N Rajani. Sharing her vision for the year, Prof Uma underscored the importance of collective efforts to elevate the university. “In this New Year, the women’s university should achieve more progress and set new benchmarks of excellence,” she said.

The launch of two journals, Jyanavi and Gamanam, marked a milestone in SPMVV’s academic journey. Edited by Prof BN Neelima, Jyanavi will focus on social sciences, while Gamanam, edited by Prof N Venkata Krishna, will cover a range of academic disciplines. These journals aim to provide a platform for faculty members to showcase their research and contribute to the university’s growing scholarly output.

Adding to the New Year’saccomplishments, SPMVV secured 57 interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary and inter-institutional research projects worth Rs.4 crores under the PM-Usha Scheme. These projects, distributed among the faculty after rigorous evaluation by subject experts, will involve collaboration with Sri Venkateswara University, Yogi Vemana University, Vikrama Simhapuri University and Madras University. The initiative aims to foster innovation and impactful research across institutions.