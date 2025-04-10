SPMVV student shines at Startup Nexus COHORT #20

Tirupati: Vaishnavi Harish, a sixth-semester B-Pharmacy student of Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), has successfully completed prestigious Startup Nexus COHORT #20 programme. The intensive pre-incubation initiative was held from February 3 to April 2, 2025, at American Centre in New Delhi.

Organised in collaboration with US Embassy and UConn Global, the Startup Nexus programme aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurial skills among young aspirants across India. Vaishnavi earned a certificate of completion for her participation, during which she showcased her innovative project — a Smart Digital Stethoscope designed to enhance healthcare diagnostics with advanced features and greater accessibility.

Congratulating her on the achievement, Prof V Uma, Vice Chancellor of SPMVV, said that Vaishnavi’s success reflects not only her commitment and innovative mindset but also the institute’s growing culture of entrepreneurship.

Prof Joshna Rani, Head of the Department at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, lauded the accomplishment as a significant milestone, emphasising the importance of students engaging in such reputed national platforms.