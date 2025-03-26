SPMVV to offer English Language Fellow programme with US funding

Tirupati: Emilia B Smith, Public Diplomacy Officer for Public Engagement, and Senthil Kumar, Public Engagement Specialist from the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, engaged in discussions with Vice-Chancellor of SPMVV Prof V Uma and Registrar Prof N Rajani on Tuesday, about the upcoming English Language Fellow programme funded by the US government.

The programme aims to provide specialised training to students, research scholars and young faculty in English for employability skills, communication skills and academic writing. The discussions also saw the participation of Centre for International Relations Dean Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, Associate Dean Prof R Usha, Development Dean Prof T Bharathi, Head of the English department Prof YS Sharada, along with other faculty members.

Prof P Hari Padma Rani has been designated as the key contact person to facilitate the programme on campus. Beyond the fellowship programme, Smith, Senthil and Prof Uma explored additional collaborative opportunities that the US Consulate could support on campus, fostering further academic and cultural engagements.