Spontaneous response to STA: Min Nararyana
Public representatives of the district have received spontaneous response from the public during door-to-door campaign under the State government’s ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ (STA) programme launched across the district on Wednesday.
Minister P Narayana participated in the programme at Yalamavaridinne of 16th division Nellore city, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy at Musthapuram area in Atmakur town, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy in Butchireddy Palem town, and Nellore Rural in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy in Nellore rural mandal have visited every house and detailed the developmental activities, welfare schemes being implemented during one year rule of TDP-led coalition government.
Later speaking to reporters, Minister Narayana pointed out that people faced serious challenges and felt insecure as the State reeled under fear and panic during the five-year rule of YSRCP. He claimed that now there is no such situation as people are happy and enjoying development and welfare.
Endowments Minister Anam claimed that people are satisfied with welfare programmes like Talli ki Vandanam, free gas cylinders, and assured that Annadatha Sukhibhava scheme will be launched very soon.