Sports competitions for specially-abled held

Anantapur: As part of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is observed globally on December 3, the Anantapur district administration organised grand and vibrant sports competitions for the differently-abled on Saturday. The event was held under the instructions of the State Government and supervised by the Welfare Department for Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, reflecting the commitment to promote inclusion and empowerment.

The sports meet took place in a festive and encouraging atmosphere at the Police Training College grounds. The programme was formally inaugurated by Gadupudi Narayana Swamy, Chairman of the AP Differently-Abled Corporation, in the presence of District Collector O.Anand and several key district officials. The colourful event featured enthusiastic participation from differently-abled individuals across the district, drawing appreciation from all attendees.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Chairman Narayana Swamy stated that persons with disabilities possess exceptional talent and potential in various fields. He stressed that such sports events play a crucial role in boosting their confidence and visibility. He assured that the AP Differently-Abled Corporation will continue extending support through the provision of assistive devices, skill training, and welfare measures.

Collector O Anand expressed happiness at attending the programme and lauded the participants for their spirit and determination. He instructed officials to ensure that all reservation benefits and government welfare schemes meant for differently abled individuals are implemented without deviation. He added that proposals for installing ramps, lifts, and other accessibility facilities in all government offices have already been sent to the State Government. He also urged eligible beneficiaries to obtain their UDID cards to avail themselves of various services.

Deputy Director G Archana noted that such events help uncover the hidden potential and talent of the differently abled community. Competitions such as 100m running, shot put, discus throw, long jump, and softball saw nearly 500 participants showcasing their abilities.

BC Welfare DD Khushboo Kothari, ICDS PD Arunakumari, DSDO Manjula, officials of the Welfare Department, and representatives from various associations were present at the programme.