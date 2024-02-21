  • Menu
Sports improve mental health: V-C Anjireddy

Ongole: The Andhra Kesari University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mareddy Anjireddy inaugurated the 5th Inter-School Pedagogy Games Meet- 2024 at the university campus in Ongole on Tuesday.

As part of the inaugural programme, the VC Anjireddy, Principal Prof G Rajamohan and others hoisted the national flag and the university flag and received the guard of honour by the MPEd students under the supervision of the deputy director of the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science, Dr I Devi Varaprasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Anjireddy said that sports play a vital role in improving mental health and enthusiasm in everyone. He said that they are getting ready to shift the university administrative wing to the new buildings at the Pernamitta campus, and promised to conduct similar games for the students in the 244 affiliated colleges in the district. A total of 240 students from 6 high schools participated in the games, and the prize distribution programme was held in the evening. The AKU registrar Prof B Haribabu attended as the chief guest.

The university college vice-principal Dr Nirmala Mani, Student Affairs Dean Dr A Bharati Devi, GGH Ongole doctors Dr P Sudheer, Dr Ch Himasilpa and others were present.

