  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sportspersons meet CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

International Fencer Murikipati Baby Reddy and (right) Para Asian Champion cyclist Sheikh Arshad and coach Aditya Mehta meeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday
x

International Fencer Murikipati Baby Reddy and (right) Para Asian Champion cyclist Sheikh Arshad and coach Aditya Mehta meeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday

Highlights

International Fencer Murikipati Baby Reddy along with Para Asian Champion cyclist Sheikh Arshad and coach Aditya Mehta called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday.

Tadepalli: International Fencer Murikipati Baby Reddy along with Para Asian Champion cyclist Sheikh Arshad and coach Aditya Mehta called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated them for showcasing Telugu pride at international events.

While Baby Reddy hails from Annamayya district, Arshad is from Nandyal. They have shown the medals they have won at Commonwealth Games (Juniors) and Para Asian track cycling championships in which Baby Reddy and Arshad won gold and silver medals respectively.

Arshad said he was preparing ensuing event in France.

The Chief Minister responded positively to the players' request for government aid. Baby Reddy's father Ramakrishna Reddy and other family members along with the coach were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X