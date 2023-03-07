Spread awareness on RTE Act: PAAP

Nellore: Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) came down heavily on district-level and mandal education officials for neglecting in creating awareness on the implementation of RTE Act. They slammed the government for not initiating any action on officials for not launching campaign to create awareness among the parents of students in private schools on the RTE Act.





Consequently, under the Right to Education Act, 2009, the free education scheme is being diluted due to acts of the officials and said they are not promoting awareness and said they are reprimanding the attitude of education officials.





Association convener S Narahari said the state government has issued a notification on March 4 for providing free education in corporate private schools, ICSC, CBSE schools in accordance with the Right to Education Act, 2009. The admission process started on Monday. In the notification, it was announced that the online admission process in the village and ward secretariats will be done free of cost. It was mentioned in the guidelines that a notification of the Right to Education Act be placed on the notice board of every private school across the state.





Narahari said they are condemning the campaign to create awareness among the parents of students in private schools or the lack of notifications on notice boards in the schools. Boards should be set up on free admissions in all schools immediately as per the RTE Act.



