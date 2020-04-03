Spurt in coronavirus positive cases: Guntur, Macherla, Mangalagiri, Krosuru declared red zones

Guntur: The district administration on Friday declared Guntur city, Macherla, Mangalagiri town, Krosuru, Achampet, Karempudi and Turakapalem village in Medikonduru mandal as red zones in the backdrop of increasing number of coronavirus cases.



So far, 20 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Guntur district. It may be mentioned that the GMC declared seven areas in Guntur city as red zones and imposed curfew.

Addressing the media in Guntur city on Friday, District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said that they were supplying essential commodities at the doorsteps of consumers and strictly implementing lockdown in the red zones.

He further said that they had stopped movement of people in the red zones. He warned that if anybody violates the lockdown, cases would be booked and stern action would be taken against them. He warned that they will take stern action if health staff were blocked and prevented from going to their place of work (quarantine centres and hospitals).

He said that so far they had collected samples from 382 persons and 268 cases were found to be negative. They were awaiting reports in other cases.

Meanwhile, the district administration was strictly implementing orders under Section-144 in the seven red zone areas in Guntur city as eight Covid positive cases had been reported.

The Collector said he had directed the officials to supply tea, snacks and meals in the morning and evening to the patients suffering from suspected coronavirus.

He said that he had instructed the officials to prepare menu to supply food for patients suffering from suspected coronavirus.