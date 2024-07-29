Sravana Mahotsavam commences on August 5

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple EO D Peddi Raju said that the month-long Sravana Mahotsavam will commence from August 5 and continue till September 4. Anticipating large number of devotees to the temple, the EO ordered the staff to make all necessary arrangements so that none of the devotees would face any problem. He held a review meeting over the arrangements with the officials concerned here on Sunday.

Later, the EO stated that not only from Andhra Pradesh, but devotees from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Northern States including Telangana will throng the temple during Sravana Mahotsavam. During this period, free mass VaraLakshmi vratam will be conducted performed on every second and fourth Friday, he added.

The EO directed the officials to ensure sanitation besides shelters to the devotees and facilitating hassle-free darshan. They were also told to be alert while food distribution and everyone should be friendly with devotees.

Since devotees would take holy bath in River Krishna at Patalganga, EO Peddi Raju instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements at Patalganga and to allow bathing at the specified bathing ghats only. Educate the pilgrims about the rising flood levels in the river.

Speaking about darshan arrangements, the EO said devotees will be allowed to have darshan from 4.30 am to 4 pm and from 5.30 pm to 11 pm. He told the staff to serve food from 11 am and mini meals in the evening. His other instructions include sanitation at main roads, parking lots and others in the temple premises, supply drinking water and mini meals to devotees in queue lines, ensure proper lighting and wiring so that no untoward incidents take place at queue complex, queue lines and temple premises.