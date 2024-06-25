Live
Sreeleela brand ambassador of Chennai’s Amrita Group
Vijayawada: R Boominathan, Chairman of Chennai’s Amrita Group announced here on Monday that film actress Sreeleela has been appointed brand ambassador of the Group. Chennai’s Amrita Group’s International Hotel Management College has its campuses in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vijayawada.
Boominathan said that the institution has signed an MoU with Birmingham Academy, Singapore this year offering students to study in Singapore in the second year. Successful students may pursue degrees at prestigious institutions such as De Montfort University in the UK or the Swiss Hotel Management School. Chennai’s Amirta has also signed another MoU with University College of Aviation, Malaysia (UniCAM) to proceed to Malaysia for a transformative experience. This includes six months of classroom education at UniCAM and six months of internship at Malaysian airports during their third year. "We are proud to have Sreeleela as our Brand Ambassador," concluded the Chairman.
Kamal Deep Sharma, Hotel Manager at Hyatt Place, and Vijayawada Airport Director MLK Reddy were the chief guests. Chief Academic Director Leo Prasath, Dean Dr T Milton, and Head of University Affairs of Chennai’s Amrita Banumathi were present.