Sreenu appointed AP chief of World Human Rights Council

Bhimavaram: Parripati BBSN Gupta also known as Parripati Sreenu has been appointed chairman of the Andhra Pradesh chapter of World Human Rights Council to deal with land disputes and environment protection.

Sreenu is the general secretary of West Godavari district Arya Vysya Sangham and president of Bhimavaram mandal Arya Vysya Sangham and region secretary of Vasavi Club. Sreenu thanked national chairman of World Human Rights Council Ravuri Balaraju and national committee chairman S Sudhakar and Telangana State working chairman A Ganesh Nayak for giving him the opportunity as AP chief.