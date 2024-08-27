Live
Sri City bags ‘Brand of the Decade’ award at Goalfest-2024
Sri City, the renowned integrated business city, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Brand of the Decade’ award at the Goalfest conclave 2024. The event, organised by Herald Global International’s Brand Advertising Research and Consulting (BARC), took place in Mumbai’s ITC Maratha recently.
The award recognises Sri City’s remarkable decade-long growth and was accepted by R Shivshankar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) and Bodgan George, Assistant Vice President (Business Development).
Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy expressed pride in the achievement and said that this recognition underscores their dedication to exemplary business practices. The success stems from a collaborative approach that engages stakeholders, businesses and the local community, fostering a sustainable ecosystem benefiting all.
The Goalfest conclave brings together industry leaders, policymakers and visionaries shaping various sectors. Other notable award recipients included Mahindra Susten, APL Apollo Tubes, Amul and JSW Steel among others.