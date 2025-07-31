Sri City, EPFO hold awareness session on PM-VBRY scheme

Sri City: Sri City organised an insightful awareness session focused on the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), also referred to as Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme — a flagship employment initiative introduced by the Central government. The session was aimed at enhancing awareness and encouraging effective implementation of the scheme.

The session brought together senior officials from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and HR representatives from industrial units operating within Sri City. EPFO officials delivered a detailed presentation on the PM-VBRY/ELI scheme, highlighting its objective to boost job creation, particularly in the manufacturing sector, and expand EPFO coverage through financial incentives for employers and first-time employees.

They discussed key elements of the scheme, highlighting wage-linked incentives designed to encourage formal employment, along with mandatory EPFO enrolment to ensure comprehensive social security coverage. Additional Central PF Commissioner of AP Veerabhadra Swamy, Regional PF Commissioner-I (Kadapa) Raviteja Reddy, and Regional PF Commissioner-II (Tirupati) Sathish Kumar, along with other senior EPFO officials including Sri City Vice-President (customer relations) C Ramesh and HR AGM V Sivakumar participated.